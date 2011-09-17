BPD arrest two in attempted armed robbery

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) The Bennettsville Police Department have arrested two suspects after an alleged attempted armed robbery Saturday morning.



According to Lieutenant Larry Turner with the Bennettsville Police Department Investigation Division, two male suspects entered the Bennettsville Sav-Way Saturday morning around 1:53 a.m.



Anthony Major, 19, pointed a 32 caliber revolver at the clerk, reportedly demanding money along with the second suspect, Gary Randolph Carr, 18.



The second clerk called 911, while the first clerk stalled the suspects. When they realized what was happening, the suspects allegedly ran out of the store.



Officers spotted Major en route to the Sav-Way and arrested him, also retrieving the gun he used. Officers arrested Carr later sleeping in a vehicle behind his home.



Major and Carr have been charged with attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a handgun gun during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a hand gun with an obliterated serial number. Carr has also been charged with attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.



