Father-in-law arrested in stabbing deaths of nurse, mother

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Florence County Sheriffs' Office has arrested the father of a man accused in the brutal murder of a woman and her mother in June.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Ranjit Gopaldas Kalabhai, 55, of Florence, has now been charged with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of his daughter-in-law, Punam Gopaldas, and her mother, Vinaben Patel.

On June 25, relatives called deputies when they couldn't get a hold of Gopaldas and Patel. When deputies arrived at the home along Nicklaus Court around 10:30 p.m., they found what appeared to be a struggle and the bodies of Gopaldas and Patel.

Both women had been brutally stabbed, according to investigators.

On June 28, Gopaldas' estranged husband, Hiralkumar Gopaldas, was arrested by deputies and charged with two counts of murder. A judge denied him bond in July.

Nunn said witnesses and evidence at the scene placed Hiralkumar Gopaldas' father, Kalabhai, at the scene at or about the time of the murders. Further details were not immediately released.

Kalabhai is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

