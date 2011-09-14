SC mother accused of showing porn to teen boys

LEXINGTON, SC (AP) A 47-year-old South Carolina woman is accused of playing a pornographic movie to a group of boys staying at her home, then giving the teens shots of liquor.

The Lexington County Sheriff's office says Susan Russell Hammond of Lexington turned herself in Tuesday on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. An arrest warrant says she showed the movie in her living room July 26 to boys younger than 15.

A police report says she retrieved the movie from her bedroom and played it after the boys watched a non-pornographic movie. The boys included her 14-year-old son.

Hammond was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

A message left on her home voicemail was not immediately returned. It wasn't known if Hammond had an attorney.

