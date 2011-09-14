Plane carrying Justice Bader Ginsburg evacuated

WASHINGTON (AP) A flight with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg aboard had to be evacuated at Dulles International Airport after the pilot noticed something was wrong with the engine.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokeswoman Kimberly Gibbs says the United Airlines flight was on the airport taxiway around 1 p.m. Wednesday when the pilot noticed a problem and decided to evacuate. Gibbs says passengers used emergency chutes to exit and were taken to the terminal.

United spokesman Mike Trevino says one person was injured, but he didn't have other details.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe Estrada confirmed Ginsburg was on the flight. Estrada says Ginsburg was not injured. She was headed to San Francisco for an event.

Trevino says 179 passengers and six crew members were aboard.

