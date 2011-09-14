Horry County School District set to hire reading teachers

Once the principals make their hiring recommendations, the school district expects to have the reading interventionists in schools by the last week of the month.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The school district received more than 200 applications for the 48 reading interventionist positions. Principals have been interviewing candidates all this week to see who will be the right fit for their school.

There are 120 possible candidates for the elementary school level, 44 for the middle school, and 19 for the high school. But not all of these people will make the cut. A total of 48 people will be selected with 25 open positions in the elementary school and 14 for high schools.

Today's economy is forcing applicants to apply hundreds of miles away. Many of the qualified candidates are along the eastern seaboard. Applications have come from states as far away as New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Florida.

The district says this wide range of applicants isn't surprising. "I think in today's economy, I would never say it's uncommon because people want to work," said Michelle Greene-Graham from the Horry County School District. "And more important than that, people want to be in Horry County."

Principals will make their recommendations for who the district should hire by this Friday. But since the district wants these teachers working this year, schools are preparing now. Conway High School already has office space set up for their reading interventionist. "We'll be able to work this program right in," said Conway High School principal Steve Fitch. "We can use these people both in the classroom in terms of offering assistance for regular instruction and we can also work a pull-out program where kids who are most in need, we can work with them individually."

Once the principals make their hiring recommendations, the school district expects to have the reading interventionists in schools by the last week of the month.

