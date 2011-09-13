Police identify remains found during search for missing woman - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police identify remains found during search for missing woman

Crystal Soles Crystal Soles

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) - After six months of tests, the Andrews Police Department has determined that remains found during a search for Crystal Soles are not that of the missing woman. After forensic review, the remains appear to be that of an animal and not of a human.

Investigators discovered the remains during a search in March near Jumpin Run Road while searching for the missing woman. Crystal Soles vanished while walking home from the Shaw Corner Store back in January of 2005.

Since then investigators and volunteer search teams have done numerous searches for Soles, many times using dogs and horses to help look for clues.

"One door's closed but another one's opened, but we'll keep going and we'll keep searching," said Gale Soles, the missing woman's mother during an interview on Tuesday.

Andrews police have not yet announced if they plan on hosting another search anytime soon.

