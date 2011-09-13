FCSO arrests man wanted for nightclub stabbing

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) After allegedly stabbing two victims at a nightclub Saturday, the Florence County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Florence man Friday.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said deputies have located and arrested Antoinne Tremayne Hines, 35, in connection to the stabbing that sent two people to a local hospital. According to deputies, Hines stabbed one of the victims multiple times after an argument.

Both victims are expected to survive, according to Nunn.

Hines was described as a black male standing 5'10" and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and short facial hair.

Hines has been charged with attempted murder, assault and battery in the second degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bond was set at $175,000.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 843-655-2121 and was told not to approach him.

