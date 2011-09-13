Convicted felon accused of shooting after argument

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Florence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting Sunday.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said an arrest warrant indicates William Jamell Thomas, Jr., 31, of Florence shot a victim with a handgun after an argument along Carolyn Avenue.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover, according to Nunn.

Thomas is wanted on charges of attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Thomas is described as a black male standing 5'5" and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a beard and moustache, according to Nunn.

Nunn said Thomas is considered armed and dangerous and should to be approached. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 843-665-2121.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.