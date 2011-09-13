Consider This: MLB Hat Ban

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) On Sunday we remembered the tragedy that shook our country ten years ago. Across America there were ceremonies honoring the men and women who lost their lives, including special recognition at NFL games and by NFL players. However, in New York, the center of the tragedy, Major League Baseball denied allowing Mets' players permission to wear caps honoring the first responders.

Consider This: In case you have forgotten, sports were a necessary distraction in the months following the attacks. We needed that release, and that makes the relationship with these players, and sports, a much stronger bond than normal.

Rules and guidelines are important, but Major League Baseball had a severe lapse in judgment this past weekend. Perhaps they were more concerned with selling their special hats with the American flag. Let's hope that is not the case. Thank goodness the NFL understood that this day was different and allowed players to break from normal restrictions and show their patriotism on the field.

As some players stated, it's really not about the hats. Exactly. Major League Baseball, it's not about the hats – or your rules – it‘s so much bigger than that. Unfortunately, regardless of whatever crazy excuse you come up with, you committed an error with this decision.

