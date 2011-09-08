Athlete of the Week: Mychal Moody

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - In 2009 a freshman quarterback by the name of Mychal Moody took the area by storm with his strong arm and impressive athletic ability. After an injury caused him to miss nearly all of last season, the Conway quarterback is back and better than ever in 2011.

"Every game he plays makes me realize how badly I missed him last year," said Conway Head Coach Chuck Jordan.

To say Mychal Moody was missed in 2010 would be an understatement. The Conway quarterback missed nearly the entire season thanks to an ankle injury.

"It really wasn't a good feeling just sitting out there and watching my teammates play, knowing I couldn't go out there and help. It's really discouraging, but everything happens for a reason," said Moody.

After rehabbing and getting back to full strength, Moody has shined for the Tigers so far this year. Leading Conway to a 2-1 record out of the gates, and leaving defenders grabbing for air time after time.

"There's a lot of things that I can do," Moody continued, "If you're going to play me you've got to look for the pass, you've got to look for the run, so it's really difficult to try and stop that."

Moody's impact on the team isn't only felt on the field. The junior has developed into one of Conway's leaders, and a guy his teammates have learned to lean on.

"Mychal brings a lot of confidence to our team quite honestly, our kids believe in him and they trust in him and that has an impact on them," said Jordan.

Moody added, "I come out here for energy, I come out here and play hard just to get my team together and everything, so that we can have a good season."

Moody has put his ankle troubles in the past and is back to making defenders look silly. He's learned to take nothing for granted and to cherish every moment on the football field.

"To be out there with my teammates, to be with them and play football, and doing what I do best."

Conway continues their season on Friday at home against the Socastee Braves.