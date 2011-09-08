Consider This: A moment of silence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Ten years ago this Sunday the worst terrorist attack in our nation's history occurred. All of us most likely can remember where we were when the planes hit the twin towers in New York, another hit the Pentagon, and a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania as passengers fought back and thwarted terrorists. Thousands died that day...

Consider This: Sunday at 1 p.m., all of us have a chance to remember the victims of 9/11.

All Americans are being asked to observe one minute of silence. On WMBF we plan to broadcast a simple slate on the screen remembering those Americans who lost their lives. Cities across the country have signed on to urge their citizens to observe this minute of silence. We urge everyone to participate.

One person summed it up this way: "This moment of Remembrance provides an opportunity for our country to come together on September 11th to honor the lives lost and the sacrifices made by thousands of rescue workers and survivors."

Please take part in this National Day of Remembrance.

