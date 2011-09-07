Wachovia bank robbery suspect arrested

Despite the poor quality pictures, MBPD hopes you can identify him (Source: MBPD)

The suspect reportedly made off with more than $3,000 in cash (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The Myrtle Beach Police Department has arrested a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery on September 7.

According to a dispatch report, the Wachovia Bank located at 7102 N. Kings Hwy was robbed around 2:20 p.m. when an unknown white male entered the bank and approached the bank tellers and demanded money, while holding a large, silver gun.

One of the victims stated that the suspect continued to point the gun at her while she filled a bank bag with cash.

He was described as a white male standing between 6' and 6'04" in his mid 30s. He was wearing a black bandana over his mouth at the time of the incident with a black t-shirt and a baseball hat.

The suspect fled the scene with $3,100 in cash, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department reports.

He was said to have been wearing a dark bandana on his face, dark mirrored sunglasses and gloves at the time of the incident.

The suspect fled on foot and a K9 unit assisted in the search for the suspect. No one was injured in the incident.

Saturday, the Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested Monroe August Eggerling of Myrtle Beach and charged him with armed robbery in connection. He was arrested by Horry County Police Thursday afternoon following an armed robbery at the First Citizens Bank along Highway 707 in Socastee.

Eggerling has also been charged in connection to an armed robbery at the TD Bank on August 8 in Myrtle Beach.

Further details surrounding the arrests have not been made available at this time. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.



