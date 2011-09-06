Long Bay Symphony to perform Sept 11

CONWAY, SC - Even before the season officially begins, the Long Bay Symphony will be performing in an event on Sept. 11 as a benefit for the Conway Chamber of Commerce.

"A Rivertown Remembrance" is a Salute to America featuring "Back Home Again" - A Tribute to the music of John Denver, starring Tom Becker, former member of the New Christy Minstrels. In addition, the Long Bay Symphony will be performing patriotic music from such greats as Copland and Sousa along with a firework finale.

The event will take place at the Riverfront Park, end of Elm Street in Conway, SC. Bring a chair and picnic basket to commemorate the 10th anniversary of 9/11. Tickets $25 in advance and $30 at the gate, children under 12 FREE – available at the Conway Chamber or Long Bay Symphony offices.

The Long Bay Symphony is also offering a series of House Concerts that are smaller ensembles in a more intimate setting. Tickets will be $35 for a one hour chamber concert and a reception with wine and refreshments. These special concerts are sponsored in part by the Coastal Association of the Board of Realtors. Visit the Long Bay Symphony website for locations and details.