SCNG hosts 9/11 memorial ceremony, USO in a Box ribbon cutting

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina National Guard will host a 10th anniversary 9/11 memorial ceremony followed by a USO in a Box ribbon cutting at the McCrady Training Center on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr., the adjutant general, will welcome guests including leaders from the South Carolina Army and Air National Guard, US Third Army and Fort Jackson. Jeff Hill, vice president of stateside USO centers, is also expected to attend.

The event will begin with a retreat ceremony and formal remarks, followed by the ribbon cutting of the USO in a Box facility. The USO facility includes phones, computers, Skype capability, video games and other activities for troops training at McCrady, many of whom are preparing for overseas combat deployments.