Socastee church sets prayer date for country

SOCASTE, SC - The Socastee Church of God will meet at Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the Conway Horry County Courthouse to join in prayer for our county and nation to remember the 10th anniversary of 9/11.

A special patriotic service will be held during the Sunday morning service at the church, located at 4475 Mill Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588, with a pot luck lunch shared prior to meeting at the courthouse.

For more information, contact organizer Peggy Scarborough at (843) 650-2407 (home), (843) 458-4800 (cell) or (843) 347-6414 (church).