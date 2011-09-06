Midway Fire Rescue to dedicate 9/11 memorial

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC – Midway Fire Rescue along with the rest of the nation will be honoring the courageous men and woman of 9/11.

Midway Fire Rescue is honored to have received a piece of the World Trade Center that will be the centerpiece of a memorial that will be unveiled during a ceremony on September 11, 2011 at 2:00 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at the Headquarters station located at 67 Saint Paul Place in Litchfield. This memorial is also the culmination of hard work for Life Scout Austin Meares who has spent countless hours raising monies and devoting time to make the project come alive for the victims and responders of 9/11.

Life Scout Meares is honored to have undertaken such a momentous project to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.