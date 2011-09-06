Kroger stores pause to honor 9/11 victims and heroes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - As the nation joins together to remember the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history, Kroger invites its customers and associates to pause for a moment of silent reflection at 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 – the exact moment American Airlines Flight 11 struck the World Trade Center 10 years earlier.

"All 214 Kroger stores in the Atlanta Division, in addition to the 2,449 Kroger stores nationwide, will stop to remember the nearly 3,000 mothers, fathers, daughters and sons who lost their lives and the countless other Americans affected by the attacks on Sept. 11," says Glynn Jenkins, director of communications and public relations for Kroger's Atlanta Division. "As we remember lives lost, the Atlanta Division will also give back and honor our local firefighters who continue to support and keep our communities safe."

To show its appreciation for the heroic firefighters and first responders who risked their lives on 9/11/01 – and every day since the attack – Kroger stores in the Atlanta Division – which includes 214 stores across Georgia, South Carolina, Northern Alabama and Eastern Tennessee – will honor its community's firefighters by bringing gift baskets, refreshments and other gifts of appreciation to local fire stations.

"In the United States, more than 1,149,000 firefighters go to work risking their lives each day," says Jenkins. "We recognize and appreciate their hard work and courageous spirits and are grateful for the opportunity to repay these honorable men and women."

To participate in the moment of reflection for 9/11 victims and heroes, please visit www.kroger.com to find a nearby Kroger store.