Protect your personal info from smartphone hackers

Hackers logging into your accounts on unsecured Wi-Fi connections

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) If you've ever had to take your computer or laptop into a shop for repair after obtaining a virus, you know how important it is to keep your private information safe, especially on digital devices.

You would never hand over private, personal information to a stranger to use at will, but if you're using an unsecured network connection to surf the Web, you might be doing just that.

Businesses are beginning to offer free Wi-Fi as incentive to visit, and stay a while at their locations, but what you may not realize is that a hacker is using that same free service to turn you into his next virtual victim.

WMBF News Anchor Matt Nordin is taking a look at unsecured Wi-Fi connections, how easy it is for hackers to access your personal information, and what websites have shown weakness in their own security, allowing hackers access to your account.

Tune in to WMBF News Monday at 11 p.m. to see how to keep hackers from dialing into your personal information.

