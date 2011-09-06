Hackers logging into your accounts on unsecured Wi-Fi connections

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) If you've ever had to take your computer or laptop into a shop for repair after obtaining a virus, you know how important it is to keep your private information safe, especially on digital devices.

You would never hand over private, personal information to a stranger to use at will, but if you're using an unsecured network connection to surf the Web, you might be doing just that.

Businesses are beginning to offer free Wi-Fi as incentive to visit, and stay a while at their locations, but what you may not realize is that a hacker is using that same free service to turn you into his next virtual victim.

WMBF News Anchor Matt Nordin is taking a look at unsecured Wi-Fi connections, how easy it is for hackers to access your personal information, and what websites have shown weakness in their own security, allowing hackers access to your account.

