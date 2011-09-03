Fraternal Order of Police support Officer Rhodes - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fraternal Order of Police support Officer Rhodes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Fraternal Order of Police released a statement today in support of Officer Marcus Rhodes, the school resource officer named in a recent lawsuit for the death of an Horry County student.

Officer Rhodes was the Carolina Forest High School resource officer in 2009 when 16-year-old Trevor Varinecz, who suffered from Asperger Syndrome, was shot in self defense. Varinecz later died.

Officials did not file charges against Officer Rhodes following a SLED investigation into the incident.

The Fratenal Order of Police released the following statement concerning the Varinecz family's lawsuit pending against Officer Rhodes:

The Fraternal Order of Police Coastal Carolina Lodge 12 stands firm in our support of our member, Officer Marcus Rhodes, in response to the lawsuit filed on Friday September 2, 2011 by the parents of Trevor Varinecz. The events of that fateful day two years ago were indeed tragic for all those involved and we are confident the court will conclude that Officer Rhodes actions were justified and proper.

[To view the entire lawsuit, click here (PDF)]

