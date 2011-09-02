DCSO: Caretaker thwarted scrap metal theft - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DCSO: Caretaker thwarted scrap metal theft

Jefford's Mill has been empty for over 50 years (Source: DCSO) Jefford's Mill has been empty for over 50 years (Source: DCSO)
Daniel Langston (Source: DCSO) Daniel Langston (Source: DCSO)
Mark McCall (Source: DCSO) Mark McCall (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Two men are behind bars after allegedly being caught trying to steal scrap iron from the old Jefford's Mill in Darlington County.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said the last time a mill was produced at the building was in 1954 and the building is empty save some old scrap iron and the stone wheel used to grind corn.

Locklair said deputies have received several reports of people stealing scrap iron from the building. The caretaker of the building allegedly caught Mark McCall, 32, and Daniel Langston, 46, both of Darlington at the mill as they were attempting to steal the iron.

Both were arrested and charged with grand larceny and trespassing and are in jail on $25,000 bond.

"The items that they were taking are irreplaceable," said Sheriff Wayne Byrd. "The iron is only worth around $2,500 as scrap but priceless to the owner that could not replace them."

Locklair said some of the scrap is still missing, but the iron wheels were recovered and returned to the owner.

