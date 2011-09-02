Deputies seize 4 pounds of pot, $5,000 cash in search

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on drug charges after deputies found nearly four pounds of marijuana in his apartment.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said a tip about an apartment seeing a lot of traffic in the Palmetto Villa Apartments in the Hartsville area of Darlington County prompted deputies to set up surveillance.

In just a few hours of surveillance, deputies observed several drug transactions take place. At that time, a search warrant was obtained and executed Wednesday.

Deputies seized close to four pounds of marijuana, over $5,000 in cash and a firearm, Locklair said.

Maceo Mcqueen Haynesworth, Jr., 24, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He was released from the Darlington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Locklair said 11 other people were charged after attempting to purchase marijuana from the location as the search was going on.

