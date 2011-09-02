Moped driver killed in Florence County accident

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate a fatal accident involving a moped in Coward Friday.

According to the agency's website, the accident occurred at 2:30 p.m. along Highway 52 in the Coward area.

Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins, spokesman for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said a pickup truck and a moped were traveling northbound on Highway 52 near New Hope Road when the truck struck the back of the moped.

The driver of the moped, Elijah Nathaniel Smalls of Coward, was killed.

Collins said charges have not been filed at this time against the driver of the pickup. The SCHP's MAIT team continues to investigate the incident.

WMBF News will provide further details as they become available.

