Consider This: License Plate Patrol

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Every year I look forward to seeing Lois Eargle, Horry County's Auditor, and her team lining the sidewalks as parents drop off their kids for school. They aren't there to greet the students; they are there to make sure the parents are following the rules.

Consider This: We welcome millions of tourists each year from states across the country, which is great. We love our guests… the more the better. However, if you're living in the area and taking advantage of the local services – especially our quality public education system – then pay your taxes and register your vehicle.

If you don't, know the license plate mafia is on patrol and will get you sooner or later.

