App available to prevent texting and driving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A mother who lost her daughter to a texting and driving crash spoke out Thursday morning on WMBF News Today urging teens to be more careful on the roads.

Merry Dye lost her 18-year-old daughter in 2009, just a day before she was to graduate from high school.

Now, AT&T is offering an app for mobile phones with hopes of preventing texting and driving.

Sandy Spavone, executive director of the National Organization for Youths Safety, says AT&T is offering the app for free. You may learn more about the effort and download the app here.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.