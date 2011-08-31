Bodies Revealed "Free For Teachers" offer extended

From Bodies Revealed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Due to the bad weather that prevented many teachers from being able to come out and enjoy last week's "Free for Teachers Nights," Bodies Revealed will give teachers complimentary admittance into Bodies Revealed, as well as a special teachers' packet, every day from now through Labor Day.

Those interested can get in free by bringing a school ID or paystub with them to the box office. The offer will run throughout the exhibit's operating hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bodies Revealed officials announced last week that they would extend the exhibit's stay at Broadway at the Beach for at least another month past Labor Day in large part to give teachers and students around the region an opportunity to come out and see the exhibit as a field trip in the first several weeks of school. The price for students will be $6 and admission will be free to one teacher or chaperone for every 10 ticketed students.

After Labor Day, the new hours at Bodies Revealed will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It will be closed Sunday and Monday. On the days the exhibit is open, the last ticket will be sold an hour prior to closing time. There will be a locals discount of $10 for adults and $8 for children with a valid Horry or Georgetown county driver's license. For non-residents, tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for children. Children under the age of three are free.