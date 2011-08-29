Homeowners cautioned about hiring workers following Hurricane Irene

BRIARCLIFFE ACRES, SC (WMBF) - With winds gusting over sixty miles an hour from Hurricane Irene, several homeowners are turning to door-to-door contractors to help with the cleanup process.

"I've seen a lot of trucks that I've never seen before," said Thomas Samaha, a licensed contractor in Horry County. With the storm leaving debris in yards across the Grand Strand, consumer advocates fear some homeowners may get ripped off.

"Somebody knocking on your door may not be the best option," said Kathy Graham with the Myrtle Beach Area Better Business Bureau. The BBB recommends consumers use the Internet to verify a company's standing and to get as many estimates as possible before hiring any contractors.

"Sometimes you get what you pay for, so you have to be very careful." Graham added.

Consumers experts also fear some scammers may use Hurricane Irene to solicit donations to fake charities, all in an effort to make an easy buck.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News All Rights Reserved