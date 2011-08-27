NC still feeling the worst of Irene

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The eye of Irene came ashore early this morning but the brunt of the storm is still being felt in our neighboring state.

Preliminary reports from the Weather Channel say that three deaths in North Carolina can be attributed to Hurricane Irene. The triple threat of wind, rain and storm surge will continue to rage on mid-Eastern seaboard well into this evening.

The Weather Channel predicts the Outer Banks of North Carolina will be feeling the worst conditions through Saturday evening, with five to ten inches of rain and severe beach erosion.



The worst tropical conditions in Norfolk, Virginia will continue until late Saturday night with six to ten inches of rain, severe beach erosion and wind peaks as high as 80 mph.



The worst conditions in New York City are expected Saturday evening until Sunday evening with four to eight foot storm surge possible, peak wind speeds between 55 and 75 mph, and six to twelve inches of rain.

The Salvation Army of Horry County have deploying a mobile feeding unit to Greenville, NC this afternoon to feed those affected by Hurricane Irene.



The disaster canteen will provide meals to displaced families and emergency crews.



"Right now we are prepared to serve around 1,000 meals a day," said Captain Bret McElroy of The Salvation Army of Horry County. "Once our team arrives on location and the need is assessed The Salvation Army will send additional supplies to service the area they working," McElroy said.



The Salvation Army currently has 23 mobile feeding units deployed along the East coast.



In addition to providing meals, crews with local energy companies are working hard to restore power to those in Irene's path finding themselves in the dark today.



As of 1 p.m. Saturday, approximately 272,300 Progress Energy customers in North Carolina are without power in at least fourteen coastal and eastern counties. Crews are actively working to restore power to these customers today.

