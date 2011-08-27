NMB: City made it through Irene with little damage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The City of North Myrtle Beach fared well as Hurricane Irene passed through the area, according to officials.

Pat Dowling, spokesman for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said some flooding did occur along portions of some streets, but did not exceed what would have been seen during a normal downpour.

The NMB Public Safety Department said damage occurred in the following areas:

Alvins Island Window Broken

416 Main Street- Awning Torn

11th Ave North & Tilghman- Tree Down

Westport Drive- Sign Hanging off North Bound light

Big Lots- Sign Blown Off

Mexico Lindo- Sign blown off

4723 Hwy 17 South- Awning Damaged

Hawaiian Village- Sign Damaged

24th & Madison- Cable Line Down

27th & Madison- light pole damaged

17th S & Hillside - Stop sign bent

201 9th N- fence in roadway

2nd South & Hwy- Creative Decor Sign Damaged

17th S and possum Trot- Green Light out

4511 Sandpiper Street- Tree Down in Road

1470 Harrelson Drive- Tree Down on House

24th & Park- Power Line Down

27th & Hilton- Power Line Down

All power outages and power line issues have been addressed by Santee Cooper, Dowling said.

