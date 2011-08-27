NMB: City made it through Irene with little damage - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NMB: City made it through Irene with little damage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The City of North Myrtle Beach fared well as Hurricane Irene passed through the area, according to officials.

Pat Dowling, spokesman for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said some flooding did occur along portions of some streets, but did not exceed what would have been seen during a normal downpour.

The NMB Public Safety Department said damage occurred in the following areas:

  • Alvins Island Window Broken
  • 416 Main Street- Awning Torn
  • 11th Ave North & Tilghman- Tree Down
  • Westport Drive- Sign Hanging off North Bound light
  • Big Lots- Sign Blown Off
  • Mexico Lindo- Sign blown off
  • 4723 Hwy 17 South- Awning Damaged
  • Hawaiian Village- Sign Damaged
  • 24th & Madison- Cable Line Down
  • 27th & Madison- light pole damaged
  • 17th S & Hillside - Stop sign bent
  • 201 9th N- fence in roadway
  • 2nd South & Hwy- Creative Decor Sign Damaged
  • 17th S and possum Trot- Green Light out
  • 4511 Sandpiper Street- Tree Down in Road
  • 1470 Harrelson Drive- Tree Down on House
  • 24th & Park- Power Line Down
  • 27th & Hilton- Power Line Down

All power outages and power line issues have been addressed by Santee Cooper, Dowling said.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

