SC gov OKs order sending rescuers to NC for Irene

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has signed an executive order that will allow three National Guard helicopters to work with Hurricane Irene rescue efforts in North Carolina.

Haley signed the executive order Friday activating the National Guard so the helicopters can be used in swift water rescue operations.

Haley also has ordered nine members of the state's urban search and rescue team to help in North Carolina.

