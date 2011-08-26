City of NMB pulls lifeguards from towers

From the City of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC As of 11:30 a.m. today, the City of North Myrtle Beach has removed its tower lifeguards from the beach. The City's lifeguards will return to the beach on Sunday, August 28.

The City's Beach Patrol personnel will patrol the beach as weather permits August 26 and 27. The majority of Beach Patrol personnel are also certified lifeguards.

Due to mounting tropical storm conditions in the North Myrtle Beach area, the City advises its residents and visitors to not swim in the ocean and to stay off the beach. Those who decide to ignore this advice will do so at their own risk.