School and business closings prompted by Hurricane Irene - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

School and business closings prompted by Hurricane Irene

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The following is a list of schools or business that have announced early dismissal or closings in anticipation of Hurricane Irene.

Friday, August 26

  • Brunswick County schools - closed. Faculty and staff can use the day as an optional teacher work day only until noon.
  • Georgetown County schools - half day schedule
  • North Myrtle Beach Christian - close at noon
  • CCU - Closes @ 5 p.m. Friday, reopening Monday on a regular schedule

Saturday, August 27

  • Regular academic programs and continuing education for all campuses of Horry Georgetown Technical College - canceled

Horry County Schools spokesperson Teal Britton released a statement on Horry County Schools not being released early:

"Horry County Schools has no plans for an early dismissal today, Friday, August 26. We continue to monitor conditions and receive advisement from Horry County Emergency Management officials regarding Hurricane Irene. All indications are that tropical storm conditions will move into the area this evening, long past the dismissal of school. There are no athletic or extracurricular activities planned for this evening."

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly