School and business closings prompted by Hurricane Irene

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The following is a list of schools or business that have announced early dismissal or closings in anticipation of Hurricane Irene.

Friday, August 26

Brunswick County schools - closed. Faculty and staff can use the day as an optional teacher work day only until noon.

Georgetown County schools - half day schedule

North Myrtle Beach Christian - close at noon

CCU - Closes @ 5 p.m. Friday, reopening Monday on a regular schedule

Saturday, August 27

Regular academic programs and continuing education for all campuses of Horry Georgetown Technical College - canceled

Horry County Schools spokesperson Teal Britton released a statement on Horry County Schools not being released early:

"Horry County Schools has no plans for an early dismissal today, Friday, August 26. We continue to monitor conditions and receive advisement from Horry County Emergency Management officials regarding Hurricane Irene. All indications are that tropical storm conditions will move into the area this evening, long past the dismissal of school. There are no athletic or extracurricular activities planned for this evening."

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.