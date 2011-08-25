Hurricane Irene may cause flight delays at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach International Airport officials say as Hurricane Irene heads toward our coast travelers need to check with their airlines before heading to the airport this weekend.

Airlines at MYR are already experiencing a peak in requests for changed flights, as some fliers try to get ahead of the storm.

"We are so happy to be leaving. We don't want to experience a hurricane just in case it does hit," said Anne Turner of Detroit.





Many people traveling to or from the Northeast are worried about potential delays or cancellations as the storm heads straight up the coast.

"We have seen people shifting their plans, whether coming or going ahead of the storm. We're not expecting an impact here obviously, but you never know where they're going and what the situation may be, so I think everyone is just being cautious," said Lauren Morris, spokesperson for MYR.

Morris says some airlines are relaxing policies involved with rebooking or cancelling flights and waiving the associated fees.

Spirit, Delta and US Airways, three of the largest airlines at MYR, are each offering customers flexibility in changing travel to or from the Grand Strand. Travelers should contact their individual airline to find out about specifics.

Forecasters still expect Irene to brush by the Grand Strand about 100 miles off the coast, sparing the area from hurricane-like weather. Airport officials are still on alert and monitoring conditions.

