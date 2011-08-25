Athlete of the Week: Harold Atkinson

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Forest football team has no shortage of talent this season, but each time the Panthers take the field one player automatically grabs your eye, Harold Atkinson

"He has good vision and also good cutting ability, but he's also tough and strong. He can make you miss, but he can also run over you," said Carolina Forest Head Coach Drew Hummel.

Harold showed off his explosiveness Week Zero against Socastee with an 80 yard touchdown run as the Panthers won big.

"My offensive line did a tremendous job. They gave me a hole that was so big, and I took it and go in the end zone," said Atkinson.

The talent he is flashing on the field is not going unnoticed.

The junior is already hearing from college programs around the southeast. Something humbling for Harold, but something he will not let be a distraction.

"It's just so great to actually know that a team wants me a part of their program," Atkinson continued, "Right now I'm just letting football do the job, I'm just focused on football and when that times comes I'll jump that gun."

Harold isn't the first player Drew Hummel has coached that's gotten major college attention, but Hummel sees something very special in his running back.

"He has the world at his finger tips. I don't know if he understands all of that yet, really just what potential he has and what he can become, but he's everything you're looking for in a tail back."

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.