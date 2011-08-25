HCPD urging swimmers to use caution

From the Horry County Police Department

HORRY COUNTY, SC Officers with the Horry County Police Department's Beach Patrol Section are urging Ocean swimmers to please use caution when in the water today.

Rip Currents are occurring more often today on Horry County's beaches, particularly on the northern end of the County (Restaurant Row area). Life Guards have pulled approximately six people out of the Ocean today. All six were caught in rip currents. Life guards are asking all swimmers to stay in knee deep water.

"If you find yourself caught in a rip current, you should swim parallel to the shore until you are out. Trying to swim to the shore will only drag you out further" says Lt. Jack Stewart, Deputy Commander of the South Precinct.