HCPD urging swimmers to use caution - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCPD urging swimmers to use caution

From the Horry County Police Department

HORRY COUNTY, SC Officers with the Horry County Police Department's Beach Patrol Section are urging Ocean swimmers to please use caution when in the water today.

Rip Currents are occurring more often today on Horry County's beaches, particularly on the northern end of the County (Restaurant Row area).  Life Guards have pulled approximately six people out of the Ocean today.  All six were caught in rip currents.  Life guards are asking all swimmers to stay in knee deep water.

"If you find yourself caught in a rip current, you should swim parallel to the shore until you are out.  Trying to swim to the shore will only drag you out further" says Lt. Jack Stewart, Deputy Commander of the South Precinct.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

