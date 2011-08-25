NC Governor issues state of emergency

NORTH CAROLINA (WMBF) Governor Beverly Perdue has declared a state of emergency for North Carolina Thursday as Hurricane Irene bares down on the coast, threatening the Outer Banks.

The state of the emergency is as follows:

Pursuant to the authority vested in me as Governor by the Constitution and the laws of the State of North Carolina:

Section 1.

I declare that a state of emergency exists in the following counties in North Carolina due to the approach of Hurricane Irene:

Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Harnett,

Hertford, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne, Wilson

Section 2.

I order all state and local government entities and agencies to cooperate in the implementation of the provisions of this proclamation and the provisions of the North Carolina Emergency Operations Plan.

Section 3.

I delegate to Reuben F. Young, Secretary of Crime Control and Public Safety, or his designee, all power and authority granted to me and required of me by Article 1 of Chapter 166A of the General Statutes for the purpose of implementing the State's Emergency Operations Plan and to take such further action as is necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the populace in North Carolina.

Section 4.

Further, Secretary Young, as chief coordinating officer for the State of North Carolina, shall exercise the powers prescribed in G. S.§ 143B-476.

Section 5.

I further direct Secretary Young to seek assistance from any and all agencies of the United States Government as may be needed to meet the emergency and seek reimbursement for costs incurred by the State in responding to this emergency.

Section 6.

I hereby order this proclamation: (a) to be distributed to the news media and other organizations calculated to bring its contents to the attention of the general public; (b) unless the circumstances of the state of emergency prevent or impede, to be promptly filed with the Secretary of Crime Control and Public Safety, the Secretary of State, and the clerks of superior court in the counties to which it applies; and (c) to be distributed to others as necessary to assure proper implementation of this proclamation.

Section 7.

This order is adopted pursuant to my powers under Article 1 of Chapter 166A of the General Statutes and under Article 36A of Chapter 14 of the General Statutes. It does not trigger the limitations on weapons in G.S. § 14-288.7 or impose any limitation on the consumption, transportation, sale or purchase of alcoholic beverages.

Section 8.

This Executive Order is effective immediately and shall remain in effect for thirty (30) days or the duration of the emergency, whichever is less.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and affixed the Great Seal of the State of North Carolina at the Capitol in the City of Raleigh, this 24th day of August in the year of our Lord two thousand and eleven, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and thirty-sixth.

Beverly Eaves Perdue

Governor