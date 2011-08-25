Consider This: Dangerous Surf

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) It looks like we will get lucky and miss a direct hit from Hurricane Irene. However, even though we might not feel the full effect of the storm, we need to remember that Irene is a major hurricane churning up the waters offshore.

Consider This:

As Hurricane Irene moves north it will create some big waves along the Grand Strand. The surf will be enticing, but dangerous. Rip currents will be powerful and the fun can quickly turn tragic.

We know surfers will want to take advantage of the waves, but unless you are experienced with these conditions we encourage you to stay out of the water. Don't make a poor decision and turn our good fortune into tragedy.

Be smart. Be safe. Stay out of the water.

