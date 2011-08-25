Santee Cooper on alert with threat of Irene - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Santee Cooper on alert with threat of Irene

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Even though it appears Hurricane Irene might skip over the Grand Strand, at least without a direct hit, Santee Cooper is closely watching its track.

The utility company knows there's still a good chance of wind and rain from the storm this weekend.

For the company, the number one priority right now is safety and of course, keeping the lights on. All of their employees are on standby to make sure everyone is ready for whatever comes.

Santee Cooper is meeting Thursday to make sure to take extra precautions.

"Because of special situations like hurricanes, we do meet more often and there are more expansive plans that we have in order," said Nicole Aiello. "Things that we need to check through. Checking all of our storm plans and making sure we're all on the same page."

Aiello adds that Hurricane Irene gave the company a chance to go through its storm plan and make sure all employees are ready for hurricane season.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

