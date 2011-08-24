Horry County may not need the EOC for Irene - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County may not need the EOC for Irene

By Sean Maginnis

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Officials with the Emergency Operations Center in Horry County say the prospect of an evacuation in Horry County is looking less likely by the day.

Without an evacuation by Governor Nikki Haley, Horry County likely won't have to utilize their EOC Headquarters.

"Usually when we do open the emergency operation center it's to assist with an evacuation order if that's mandated by [the] Governor," said Horry County Public Relations Officer Lisa Bourcier. She continued, "It appears that is not how the Governor's Office is leaning which is good for us."

Hurricane Irene is currently projected to hit landfall to the East and North of Horry County, with only minimal storm conditions likely to hit the area.

Officials say the weather could make for dangerous surf, and cause damage to homes if wind gusts are high enough.

Bourcier said she hopes South Carolina's close call with Irene will remind residents to be prepared during Hurricane Season.

"Hopefully everyone has been thinking hurricane season since the season started, but that usually isn't the case," Bourcier said. "Maybe people have gotten more aware since the storm has been out there."

