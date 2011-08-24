MCSO: Man shot at house with gun stolen from police department

Brown is accused of using a stolen shotgun to shoot at a home (Source: MCSO)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Marion County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 20-year-old man after deputies say he shot at a home and led deputies on a car chase Tuesday.

Sheriff Mark Richardson, spokesman for the Marion County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were on patrol in the Rains area when they heard gunshots. They then saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed in a reckless way.

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle wouldn't, according to Richardson, and led deputies as well as officers from the Marion Police Department on a chase.

During that chase, a brown shotgun was seen being thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Richardson said the vehicle was eventually stopped in the Rosewood Drive Projects inside the city limits of Marion, where deputies arrested the driver, Jordee Albert Brown, of Marion. Five other passengers were found in the vehicle, but none were charged.

Further investigation revealed a home along Nichols Road had been shot several times. No one was injured, according to Richardson.

The shotgun was located and found to be stolen from the Marion Police Department. According to Dianne Owens, spokeswoman for the City of Marion, several police vehicles were vandalized and broken into while parked at the City maintenance shop for repair.

Brown was then charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and failure to stop for blue light.

People in Marion want the police department to take more precautions with their weapons.

"They need to be more strict on weapons, they need to try to screen their offices and department and do a little more screening and background," Marion resident Millicent Addison said.

