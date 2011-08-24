MCSO: Man shot at house with gun stolen from police department - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MCSO: Man shot at house with gun stolen from police department

Brown is accused of using a stolen shotgun to shoot at a home (Source: MCSO) Brown is accused of using a stolen shotgun to shoot at a home (Source: MCSO)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Marion County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 20-year-old man after deputies say he shot at a home and led deputies on a car chase Tuesday.

Sheriff Mark Richardson, spokesman for the Marion County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were on patrol in the Rains area when they heard gunshots. They then saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed in a reckless way.

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle wouldn't, according to Richardson, and led deputies as well as officers from the Marion Police Department on a chase.

During that chase, a brown shotgun was seen being thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Richardson said the vehicle was eventually stopped in the Rosewood Drive Projects inside the city limits of Marion, where deputies arrested the driver, Jordee Albert Brown, of Marion. Five other passengers were found in the vehicle, but none were charged.

Further investigation revealed a home along Nichols Road had been shot several times. No one was injured, according to Richardson.

The shotgun was located and found to be stolen from the Marion Police Department. According to Dianne Owens, spokeswoman for the City of Marion, several police vehicles were vandalized and broken into while parked at the City maintenance shop for repair.

Brown was then charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and failure to stop for blue light.

People in Marion want the police department to take more precautions with their weapons.

"They need to be more strict on weapons, they need to try to screen their offices and department and do a little more screening and background," Marion resident Millicent Addison said.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly