Horry Co. officials roll out new technology for Irene emergency - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry Co. officials roll out new technology for Irene emergency

CONWAY, SC (WMBF)- As Hurricane Irene barrels toward the Carolina Coast, emergency officials are rolling out new technology to get people the information they need to avoid being in the path of the storm.

County officials say they're getting use out of a new system that allows them to stay in touch with other counties as well as state officials. It's called Web EOC and makes sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to evacuation orders and conditions.

In addition, emergency officials are already using social media accounts on popular sites like Facebook and Twitter to provide quick, urgent blasts of information to residents and tourists.

"Social media is a new tool to us that we've been using. We haven't used it in a storm situation before, but we're using it," Bourcier said.

Bourcier says a call center will also be in place if needed. It would serve as a 24-hour hotline and be staffed by county employees trained to do the job just before the Horry County Wildfires in 2009.

"We were able to train several of our county employees that would actually sit basically in a phone bank 24 hours a day seven days a week to answer those specific questions," said Bourcier.

Emergency officials also urge people to pay close attention and stay tuned to local media like WMBF News for the latest on Hurricane Irene's path and conditions.

