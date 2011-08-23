Consider This: Hurricane Coverage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Hurricane Irene is getting stronger and headed toward the Carolinas. Now is the time for you to prepare for the approaching storm.

Consider This:

The one benefit of a hurricane compared to tornados is the opportunity for advanced warning. As Irene's track becomes clearer in the next two days it is important that you make plans for your family, pets, and home and to begin plotting a possible evacuation route.

