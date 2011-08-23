Consider This: Hurricane Coverage - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Consider This: Hurricane Coverage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Hurricane Irene is getting stronger and headed toward the Carolinas. Now is the time for you to prepare for the approaching storm.

Consider This:

The one benefit of a hurricane compared to tornados is the opportunity for advanced warning. As Irene's track becomes clearer in the next two days it is important that you make plans for your family, pets, and home and to begin plotting a possible evacuation route.

The WMBF Storm Team has the most meteorologists in the area and the latest technology to track Hurricane Irene. As part of our commitment to our community, you can count on WMBF News to provide you with the latest information that will help to keep you and your family safe.  Plus, if you need to leave the area you can receive the latest information from our website, wmbfnews.com, our mobile apps or text alerts. If evacuations are necessary, our website will provide you with the latest updates on when you can return.

We're hopeful Irene merely provides an opportunity for a hurricane preparedness drill. But if it does head towards the Grand Strand, you can count on WMBF as your source for news and weather information.

