Making preparations for Hurricane Irene - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Making preparations for Hurricane Irene

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Even though the projected day for Hurricane Irene isn't until the weekend, it's important that you start working on a plan now.

Inspect your home to see what will need to be protected from a possible hurricane. Know what items are vulnerable to storm surge, flooding, and strong winds. The five critical areas of your home to pay attention to are: The roof, the roof to top of wall connection, shutters, doors, and garage doors.

You should also get your disaster plan ready, which means locate a safe room or place within your community. Determine the best escape routes from your home. If you plan on evacuating, know where you plan to go and exactly how far away it is.

A representative from the Red Cross response says it's important to start now to make sure you're prepared for a minimum of three days after a hurricane hits. "You don't wait for 24 hours out," said Nanci Conley. "It's far better to start now and be prepared for it. And those are the things people need to be doing at home."

The Red Cross has been busy preparing. The Red Cross is currently in Conference Call Mode. This means they are checking in throughout the state for updates, as well as calling on volunteers to make sure they are ready to go if Hurricane Irene hits.

For Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg Counties, they will have their web sites updated for local shelter information. The Columbia Region Red Cross will also have a list of shelters available. It's important to remember that shelters are considered last resorts. They will open as soon as possible after an evacuation order has been issued

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly