SCEMD monitoring Hurricane Irene, urges everyone to review plans - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

From the South Carolina Emergency Management Division

COLUMBIA, SC- The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is paying close attention to Hurricane Irene, and as a result of the storm's projected movement, key agencies in South Carolina government have been notified to be ready to respond if the need arises.

People in potentially vulnerable areas should review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens South Carolina. The public should monitor the storm on NOAA weather radio and through local news media, especially people in low-lying areas along the South Carolina coast.

The Division has increased its state of operational readiness to Condition 4. OpCon4 is the second lowest of five operational conditions. Personnel representing key state response agencies were notified to review plans and procedures and are on call if needed.

A copy of the 2011 S.C. Hurricane Guide is available for download on SCEMD's website at www.scemd.org. Follow SCEMD on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at www.facebook.com/SCEMD, www.twitter.com/EMDSC and www.youtube.com/TheSCEMD.

