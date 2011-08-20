NC man pleads guilty in teen's stabbing death

Kathy Ledford Dwiggins charged with accessory to murder, after the fact (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A North Carolina man has been sentenced to spend seven years behind bars for the stabbing death of 17-year-old Michael Dalton Fitch.

Adam Taylor Dwiggins, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Associated Press. He was arrested shortly after the fatal stabbing in August 2011. He was 18-years-old at the time.

According to Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis, Adam Dwiggins was involved in a fight at Ocean Lakes Campground when he was confronted by Michael Fitch.

Reports said Dwiggins stabbed Fitch, inflicting very serious injury. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Both were from Shelby, North Carolina but did not travel to the beach together. Police also charged Dwiggins' mother, Kathy Ledford Dwiggins, with accessory to murder after the fact.

