Marlboro County murder suspect found and arrested

Marlboro County murder suspect found and arrested

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Early Saturday morning Marlboro County Sheriff Fred Knight charged and soon arrested 24-year-old Lamond Christopher Ray Mcclellan for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a Violent Crime.

At around 11:45pm Friday night, an altercation and shooting occurred at Mohawk Carpet Industries in Blenheim, SC.  The shooting resulted in the death of Dontae Hulon Jarvell Davis, 31, of Clio, SC. So far the investigation has shown McClellan and Davis were co-workers at the business and had an argument at work.  The argument escalated and resulted in a shooting that took place in the bathroom area of Mohawk Carpet Industries.

Sheriff Knight stated, "This is a very tragic event in any respect but especially that it occurred when the victim was at work. The suspect put many lives in danger of innocent people who were not involved in the situation. It is a prime example of how reckless action and arguments can go too far."

The motive for the argument and any other details have not be released as this is an ongoing investigation. The MCSO responded based on a 911 call from the business and the MCSO has called SLED to assist in the crime scene processing. 

