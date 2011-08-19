Restaurant Scorecard: Aug. 19

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Pawleys Island and North Myrtle Beach:

Litchfield Beach Fish House | 13060 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island



Overall Grade: 79 – B

During an inspection on Aug. 12, a DHEC employee found potentially hazardous food not held below 45 degrees or above 130 degrees.

They also found high concentrations of Pine Sol being used to clean food contact surfaces, such as cutting boards, counters, etc. The inspector noted the solution was dumped and remade.

No soap and/or paper towels were found at a hand-sink.

Various areas were in need of repair or cleaning.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

Famous Wok | 10835 Kings Rd., Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 82 – B

On Aug. 16, a DHEC inspector found cooked chicken being stored in the same cardboard box the raw chicken came in, as well as vegetables stored in the same cardboard box. The restaurant threw out the chicken and vegetables.

The restaurant was instructed to wash, rinse and sanitize pans.

Areas around the restaurant were in need of cleaning and repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

