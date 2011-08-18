Consider This: In Your Community

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Last week we began a series we call "In Your Community" where we spotlight the unique attributes of the communities that make up our region.

Consider This: WMBF's primary area of coverage includes nine counties, seven in South Carolina – Horry, Georgetown, Marion, Dillon, Florence, Darlington and Marlboro counties – and two in North Carolina – Scotland and Robeson counties.

We know there are real issues in our region with high unemployment, a struggling real estate market and a challenging economy. However, there are also many reasons we feel blessed to call this place home and In Your Community helps to shine the spotlight on these wonderful amenities. Information that Grand Stranders may not know about the Pee Dee and amenities in the coastal region that Pee Dee viewers have yet to explore.

Staycation was the buzz word the past few years, and in this part of the Carolinas there are lots of staycation opportunities. Our next In Your Community destination is Hartsville so look for those special reports coming in September.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.