Lawnmower runs over, kills toddler in Tabor City - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

No charges filed in lawnmower death of toddler in Tabor City

House in Tabor City, Courtesy: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith House in Tabor City, Courtesy: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith
Mario Lewis, Jr. Mario Lewis, Jr.
Courtesy: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith Courtesy: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith
The lawnmower that killed Mario (Source: WECT Reporter Gavin Johnson) The lawnmower that killed Mario (Source: WECT Reporter Gavin Johnson)

TABOR CITY, NC (WMBF) - After determining the tragic death of a Tabor City toddler killed by a lawnmower was an accident, the District's Attorney's office in Bolivia, NC announced no charges will be filed in the fatal incident.

Tabor City Police conducted a thorough investigation into what they called one of the most gruesome cases they have ever seen when a three-year-old boy was killed by his family's lawnmower on Aug. 17.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on West Third Street when Mario Lewis Jr., 3, was pinned under a riding lawnmower. The child had been playing in a yard where an acquaintance of the family was mowing the grass. As the man was cutting the grass he noticed he needed to move a trampoline out of his way to complete the job. He placed the riding lawnmower in neutral, and as his back was turned to the lawnmower, heard a scream from Mario.

According to the press release from District Attorney Jon David, Mario was running from the mower which was now in gear, moving toward the child. Mario fell and his leg was caught under the mower.

The man who had previously been cutting the grass ran to lift the lawn mower from off the toddler, and when doing so the mower blade shifted up, striking Mario in the head.

The child was taken to Loris Hospital in South Carolina but did not survive. His cause of death was listed as massive head trauma associated with an injury he received from a lawn mower.

Neighbor Peggy Watson Soles said she had seen Mario playing with her nephew only thirty minutes before his death.

"It's just indescribable," Soles said. "It's not something I would wish on my own worst enemy."

The man riding the lawnmower was interviewed briefly on the evening of the incident, and after further investigation it was determined that he was not completely familiar with the lawnmower being used. In addition, the mower had a defect, causing the blade to be in a lowered "cut" position at all times. He faces no charges in the death of the 3-year-old.

The press release states that Mario's family was invited to the District Attorney's office to review the entire investigation file. After hearing the facts, the family agreed that the mower operator should not be criminally charged as they likewise view this death as accidental in nature.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly