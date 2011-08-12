Solicitor's Office releases Helms' journals, "goodbye video"

Helms' journal prior to the shooting indicate he was planning an attack

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) – Just days after being sentenced for attempted murder after shooting a school resource officer, new details are being released about the emotional mindset Christian Helms was in shortly before opening fire at Socastee High School.

Friday, following a FOIA request from WMBF News and other media outlets, the Horry County Solicitor's Office released dozens of items related to the case including journal entries before and after the shooting as well as a chilling video then 14-year-old Christian Helms made only hours before.

On Wednesday, Helms was sentenced to six years in prison as well as probation for attempted murder and incendiary device charges. Now, with the case closed, the Solicitor's Office said they're releasing material that had only been seen in court.

In the journals released Friday, Helms goes into exact detail about what he planned to do, how he planned to do it, and how he wanted to be remembered after his death. Throughout his journals, Helms talked about his fascination with the Columbine High School shooters and how he planned to follow their lead.

In one entry, he wrote: "I've already thought of a few people that I'd like to kill."

In the tape also released Friday, Helms mentioned killing the School Resource Officer at Socastee High School and mentions the pipe bombs he'd made.

"I plan to go down the stairwell during break or lunch kill the resource officer take his 40 caliber glock, I have to make sure I keep one bullet in my pocket so I don't waste it. That bullet is meant for me," Helms added in his video.

Inside Helms' journals are several references to other school shootings including Columbine High School. Through his writings, Helms admits to being bullied over the years and had hoped to find revenge through a Columbine like attack at Socastee High School in September of last year.

In the seven minute long suicide tape, Helms also talked about how he wanted his parents to cremate him, instead of spending much money on a funeral, and how he didn't want to be remembered for anything negative.

"A lot of that I still can't remember because the gun was fired and it went off so close to my head it felt like a baseball bat hitting my temple." said School Resource Officer Erik Karney during Helms' sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

The entire tape Helms' made for his family is included in the story. WMBF News wants to warn viewers that what they are about to see and hear is disturbing. Various pages of his journal prior to the shooting have also been provided.

