Marion man pleads guilty to identity theft

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Marion man has pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles said Kenneth Allen Batton, 37, pled guilty in a federal courtroom in Florence on charges he used others' identities to open accounts with adult chat lines, open bank accounts, obtaining credit cards and obtaining money from others' accounts.

Batton also was said to have merchandise charged on other credit cards delivered to his address.

The maximum penalty Batton can receive is a fine of $1 million and/or imprisonment for 22 years, as well as a special assessment of $100.

